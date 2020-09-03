Governors Who Aided Massive Deaths of COVID-19 Seniors in Nursing Homes Getting Free Pass from Barr’s DOJ

Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department has NOT launched a criminal probe into state governors linked to the suspicious and likely intentional deaths of seniors in long term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic scare.

Per revelations on the Thomas Paine Podcast, the Justice Department’s recent inquiries into governors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and other locales is far from a criminal probe. In fact, is there any federal probe? Paine spells out the facts that have been widely misrepresented by clueless and dishonest journalists. Listen Above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --