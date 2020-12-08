Governor Urges Kids To Rat Out Their Parents’ COVID-Rule Violations

Just before Thanksgiving, the Governor of Vermont hopped on Twitter– which is apparently the only platform now for making important announcements.

He started by shaming and guilt tripping anyone who dared to celebrate Thanksgiving with family.

He continued:

“Unfortunately, we know some will still get together and schools have asked for help.

@VTEducation will direct schools to ask students or parents if they were part of multi-family gatherings and if the answer is yes, they’ll need to go remote for 14 days or 7 days and a test.”

So the Vermont Department of Education instructed schools to interrogate children about what they did over Thanksgiving weekend, so that they can inform on their families. – READ MORE

