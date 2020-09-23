Governor Cuomo Ominously Wants Military At Polling Stations

In the kind of move one would expect in a Third World Banana Republic, the corrupt government term- not the clothing chain, New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday called for National Guard troops under his control to man polling stations on Election Day in New York state. Is that worried about the Trump vote or is he just trying to ensure his ballot harvesting and election fraud plans aren’t interrupted by anyone? Probably both.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) may send National Guard troops to polling locations on Election Day to ensure voters are able to cast in-person ballots in the presidential election. https://t.co/jawUl6Xag1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 22, 2020

The New York Post reports: “During a teleconference with reporters, Cuomo said that ‘the Board of Elections is basically a person-powered, staffing function” and that the June 23 primary elections “showed a lot of issues with the local boards.’ ‘We said to them, ‘Learn from that experience, tell us what you need,’ he said. ‘We can use National Guard personnel to help.’ Cuomo said he’s also prepared to have state and local government employees idled by the coronavirus crisis fill in for poll workers, even though Election Day is among the 12 legal holidays recognized by the Empire State.”

This possible dictatorial move recalls Cuomo’s reticence to deploy the Guard to deal with violent riots in the spring and summer that spead across New York City. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --