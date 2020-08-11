Governor Andrew Cuomo calls President Trump’s executive orders ‘laughable’

New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a phone call that President Donald Trump’s executive orders addressing the economic pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were “laughable.”
CNN aired the phone call on Sunday.
“In a call, today, updating the state’s battle with the pandemic, the Democratic governor of New York Andrew Cuomo questioned the legality of the president’s moves criticizing the directives to force states to pay for more unemployment and not providing any funding for schools to reopen,” Bash observed.
Governor Cuomo said during the call, “The concept of saying to states, you pay 25% of the unemployment insurance is just laughable.” – READ MORE
