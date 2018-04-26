Government’s war on pizza? Looming ObamaCare menu rule has restaurant owners worried

The government is about to make one of life’s most difficult tasks – deciding on pizza toppings – even more complicated.

A new ObamaCare-tied regulation is poised to take effect in a matter of days that will require calorie counts on in-store menu boards. And while this presents customers with yet another factor weighing on their pizza decision-making, it poses an even bigger challenge for restaurant owners – who are blasting the regulation as a costly burden.

“There are over a million combinations of pizza toppings, and some of our stores aren’t going to have enough wall space for these menu boards,” Jim Gerety, the chairman of the Domino’s Franchisee Association, told Fox News. “We are not against helping people make informed decisions. But the way these regulations are written isn’t logical for our business.”

Jim Gerety, who owns 18 Domino’s stores in the Midland-Odessa region Texas, says the cost and space associated with the new rule are a big concern.

While the rule won’t literally lead to menus featuring a million calorie combinations, it will require restaurants to add considerably more information to those boards – some of which already is available online, Gerety noted. He said it doesn’t make sense for an industry where most customers order online or over the phone. – READ MORE

