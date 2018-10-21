Government Watchdog Files Bar Complaint Against Christine Blasey Ford’s Lawyers

Conservative political action group Judicial Watch announced Friday that it has filed a complaint to the Board of Professional Responsibility of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals against the lawyers who represented Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

The government watchdog says that lawyers Debra S. Katz, Lisa J. Banks, and Michael R. Bromwich “violat[ed] the rules of professional responsibility” in their representation of Ford in her testimony against then-Supreme Court Kavanaugh by failing to inform her that the Senate Judiciary Committee had offered to meet her at the place of her choosing and hear her testimony in private rather than having to fly across the country and go through the pain of a public testimony.

The group argues that this violates the District of Columbia Rules of Professional Conduct:

Rule l.4(a) – A lawyer shall keep a client reasonably informed about the status of a matter and promptly comply with reasonable requests for information.

Rule 1.4(b) – A lawyer shall explain a matter to the extent reasonably necessary to permit the client to make informed decisions regarding the representation