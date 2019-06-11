Government agency locks NM border wall gate OPEN: ‘Did not receive a permit’

The International Boundary and Water Commission is very concerned about a gate on a privately funded border wall in New Mexico, but not because it’s a popular place for migrants to illegally cross into the U.S.

IBWC officials think it’s more important to maintain public access to a federal road and famed Monument One – the point where Mexico, New Mexico and Texas intersect – than addressing the immigration crisis raging on the border.

The IBWC is a fine example of over reach and growing to big. They are over stepping DHS, national security experts and undermining @realDonaldTrump as soon as they locked our gate open we noticed many other gates around el Paso just opened up!! They are planning for mass invasion — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 11, 2019

The latest controversy over the “We Build the Wall” project in Sunland Park, New Mexico came over the weekend, and IBWC officials took action on Monday to lock the gate open because they allege the group lacks the proper permit.

"'We Build the Wall' did not receive a permit to construct a gate on federal property," IBWC Public Affairs Officer Lori Kuczmanski told KVIA. "It is not acceptable."