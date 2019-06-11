Government agency locks NM border wall gate OPEN: ‘Did not receive a permit’

The International Boundary and Water Commission is very concerned about a gate on a privately funded border wall in New Mexico, but not because it’s a popular place for migrants to illegally cross into the U.S.
IBWC officials think it’s more important to maintain public access to a federal road and famed Monument One – the point where Mexico, New Mexico and Texas intersect – than addressing the immigration crisis raging on the border.
The latest controversy over the “We Build the Wall” project in Sunland Park, New Mexico came over the weekend, and IBWC officials took action on Monday to lock the gate open because they allege the group lacks the proper permit.
"'We Build the Wall' did not receive a permit to construct a gate on federal property," IBWC Public Affairs Officer Lori Kuczmanski told KVIA. "It is not acceptable."