Gov. Whitmer Says Protests Could Cause Stay-At-Home Orders to Be Extended

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) says the Michigan protesters pushing back against the state’s stay-at-home orders may be the reason why people are indoors longer.

Whitmer discussed the ordeal during an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow where she admitted her greatest concern, at the moment, is a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The Michigan governor is concerned about the consequences of reopening prematurely which could lead to a deadlier second wave of the coronavirus.

WATCH: Gov. Whitmer tells @Maddow that Wednesday’s protest at Michigan’s Capitol is the “kind of irresponsible action that puts us in this situation where we might have to actually think about extending stay-at-home orders, which is supposedly what they protesting.” pic.twitter.com/WxVtTVEeia — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 17, 2020

“The thing that I’m concerned most about, and that I think my fellow governors are as well, is a resurgence,” Whitmer said.

She went on to note the dangers of the protests that were held outside of Michigan’s state capitol in Lansing. Whitmer pointed out that the protests ignore most of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines about large gatherings. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --