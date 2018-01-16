Gov. Ralph Northam’s Push to Ban Private Gun Sales Defeated in Committee

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s (D) push to ban private gun sales was defeated in the Virginia Senate Courts of Justice Committee Monday morning.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Second Amendment supporters held a Monday morning rally in Capitol Square while Northam planned speak to gun control supporters mid-afternoon.

On January 10, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Northam was pushing a ban on private gun sales by seeking a requirement that all gun sales, retail or private, be performed via a background check. This would have required law-abiding Virginians to seek out a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) to do a background check if a private citizen was selling a gun to a neighbor, a lifelong friend, or a co-worker. – READ MORE

Federal investigators late last year attempted to illegally purchase firearms online after congressional members asked them to assess how well the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was doing with the enforcement of existing laws.

The findings were stunning.

Investigators with the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) were dispatched to see whether private online sellers were engaging in selling firearms to people who are prohibited from owning firearms. The investigators attempted dozens of times to illegally purchase firearms from online sellers on the “surface web” (i.e. not the dark web), but were completely unsuccessful — going 0 for 72. (DAILY WIRE)

Ironically, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report — “Internet Firearm Sales: ATF Enforcement Efforts and Outcomes of GAO Covert Testing” – was commissioned by three staunchly anti-gun members of Congress. Leading the charge was Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, who was joined by Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The legislators were apparently banking on GAO to replicate the results of three earlier “studies” bought and paid for by über anti-gun sugar daddy Michael Bloomberg, beginning with 2011’s “Point, Click, Fire.” Using a similar methodology to the GAO study (responding to online sales ads with the suggestion they couldn’t pass a background check), Bloomberg’s investigators claimed that 62% of private sellers were nevertheless willing to proceed with the sale.

Two later Bloomberg-backed efforts – one specifically timed to support the Bloomberg-funded “universal background check” initiative campaign in Nevada – claimed to prove that prohibited criminals were posting “want-to-buy” ads for gun. This was supposedly ascertained by comparing information the posters provided with their ads to criminal history records. (NRA)