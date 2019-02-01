Gov Northam Tries To Walk Back Infanticide Comments. Sen Sasse Blasts Him Again For Being A ‘Coward’

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse blasted Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for a second time Thursday after Northam tried to walk back statements condoning infanticide by defending his own character instead.

“What’s shameful is that you’re too cowardly to say point blank that it’s wrong to leave babies to die after birth,” Sasse told The National Review in a statement Thursday, calling out Northam for refusing, still, to repudiate statements he made Wednesday morning regarding abortion until birth and infanticide.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said in a WTOP interview.

The governor received an onslaught of criticism after the interview aired. Northam responded to the media storm by tweeting in defense of his character Wednesday night. The tweet does not address his position on abortion until birth and infanticide.

I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 31, 2019