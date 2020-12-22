Gov. Newsom Quarantines Again Following Exposure To Staffer Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom will quarantine again following exposure to a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday night, according to an NBC affiliate.

The staffer was exposed to Newsom and other staffers, who all tested negative on Sunday, NBC Bay Area reported. The spokesperson said Newsom will quarantine for 10 days in adherence to state COVID-19 guidelines.

“As soon as our office was informed of this positive test, our director of operations initiated the state’s COVID-19 protocols for state emergencies,” the spokesperson said in a statement, according to NBC Bay Area.

“We are working with the California Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Public Health on contact tracing,” the spokesperson said in the statement, according to NBC Bay Area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will enter quarantine again after coronavirus exposure https://t.co/xWDi1IvJjM — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 21, 2020

This is Newsom’s second time going into quarantine in a month following possible contact with COVID-19, NBC BAY AREA reported. Newsom tweeted in late November that he and his family were in quarantine after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who later tested positive for the virus.

Newsom said then that his whole family had tested negative, but were quarantining for 14 days in obedience with local guidelines, according to another NBC Bay Area report. One of Newsom’s children was already quarantining at the time after being exposed to a classmate who tested positive for COVID-19, Politico reported.

Newsom’s stay-at-home order is still in place in California, the Los Angeles Times reported. Coronavirus cases are surging across the entire state, according to another Los Angeles Times report.

Newsom and his staff will be tested later in the week and will continue adhering to both state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures, ABC7 reported.

“We wish our staff member who tested positive well,” the statement said, according to ABC7.

Newsom’s office didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.