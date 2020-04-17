Gov. Mike DeWine Announces Ohio Will Begin Reopening May 1

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced Thursday that the state will begin to re-open on May 1, the same day its stay-at-home order prompted by the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is scheduled to expire.

In his daily press briefing, DeWine affirmed the importance of restarting Ohio’s economy to recreate the jobs lost in recent weeks. He also said the state is still forming guidelines for companies that enable their employees to return safely.

“We must get this right. If we do not do this right, the consequences are horrendous,” said the governor. “The world that we’re going to see is a different world.”

“Barriers, distancing, all the things we have talked so much about. The workplace is going to change,” he added.

However, DeWine acknowledged that it will be difficult to say when mass gatherings will take place again.

“The thought of kids wouldn’t be able to take their lambs to show is, I think that’s just horrible,” he stated. “It’s something we all have to work through… They’re challenging. That doesn’t mean they can’t be done.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --