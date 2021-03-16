Gov. Kristi Noem to keep fighting for July 4th fireworks at Mount Rushmore after feds deny request

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem plans to keep fighting to proceed with Independence Day fireworks at Mount Rushmore after the Biden administration denied her request.

Noem will be doing “everything in her ability to ensure” America can celebrate its birthday with fireworks at the national monument, the governor’s communications director, Ian Fury, told Fox News on Monday.

Noem’s office pointed at President Joe Biden’s primetime speech last week, where he told Americans that “there is a good chance you, your family and friends can get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.”

“After a long, hard year, that will make this Independence Day truly special – where we not only mark our independence as a nation but we begin to mark our independence from this virus,” Biden said.

“The best place in America to hold such a special celebration would be Mount Rushmore, fireworks included,” Fury argued. – READ MORE

