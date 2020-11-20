Gov. Greg Abbott says there will be no more more lockdowns in the state of Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said despite the increased numbers of coronavirus cases in Texas, he will not order any new lockdowns in his state.

“We are not going to have any more lockdowns in the state of Texas,” Abbott said to a Dallas radio host.

“Our focal point is gonna be working to heal those who have COVID,” he explained, “get them out of hospitals quickly, make sure they get back to their normal lives.”

Abbott had issued a statewide mask mandate for the state on July 2 after a spike in virus cases and hospitalizations.

That order called for “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.”

At that time, the state had recorded 8,000 new cases of the virus in a single day and was experiencing a spike. On Tuesday, the state recorded 10,826 new daily cases.- READ MORE

