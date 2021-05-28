Gov. Gavin Newsom No Longer Allowed To Restrict Houses Of Worship, Ordered To Pay $1.35M Settlement To Church Over Lockdown

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom was ordered by a federal judge to pay a $1.35 million settlement to a Los Angeles-area church in his capacity as governor because of the state’s onerous lockdown rules against houses of worship.

In addition to paying Harvest Rock Church of Pasadena, California, U.S. District Court Judge Jesus G. Bernal also ruled that state restrictions on houses of worship would be permitted only if child infections rose 100%, statewide cases are at least 26 per 100,000 people, or available ICU hospital bed capacity falls below 20%, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Any new public health precautions on religious worship services and gatherings at places of worship not in the guidance ,” Bernal ruled.

The ruling marks the first statewide permanent injunction against COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship in the country.

Mat Staver, who is the founder of the nonprofit law firm Liberty Counsel, which represented Harvest Rock Church, described Newsom as “the worst governor in America” when it comes to religious liberty.- READ MORE

