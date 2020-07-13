Gov. DeSantis: ‘If You Can Do Walmart’ You Can Reopen Schools

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is prepared to lead his state into the future. He wants the schools open even in the midst of a serious rise in infections.

The Hill: “If fast food and Walmart and Home Depot — and, look, I do all that, so I’m not looking down on it — but if all that is essential, then educating our kids is absolutely essential,” he added.

DeSantis, a staunch ally of President Trump, made the statement after the president said he was going to put pressure on governors to reopen schools this fall. Florida is one of several states in the country currently experiencing a severe COVID-19 outbreak.

DeSantis said online learning is “just not the same” and that he worries about children “missing out on activities.” He also said he supports parents who chose to continue online education.

“I’m confident if you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart, if you can do these things, we absolutely can do the schools. I want our kids to be able to minimize this education gap that I think has developed,” he said. – READ MORE

