Gov. Cuomo outrageously claims that mask debate led to Trump letting politics kill 40,000 more Americans

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that President Donald Trump not implementing a nationwide mask policy was tantamount to “allowing politics” to also allow Americans to die.

During an interview on MSNBC, host Anchor Nicolle Wallace asked the governor, “How much of this is on Donald Trump? How much of this is his failure?”

Cuomo said, “Nicolle, that we’re still talking about masks is indefensible. You have the IHME projection model, which is the model that the White House follows. It’s funded by Gates.”

He then charged, “They say 40,000 more Americans will die because we didn’t have a mask policy. Forty thousand people will die because we didn’t have a mask policy? Every health expert says it. Every federal health expert says it. The CDC says it. The NIH says it. That we’re allowing politics to allow Americans to die is a level of dysfunction that we haven’t seen in this country before.” – READ MORE

