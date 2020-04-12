Gov Cuomo Commends Trump: ‘He Has Really Responded To New York’s Needs’

On Saturday, during a COVID-19 press briefing, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stressed that politics must be kept out of this crisis, and commended President Trump for his responsiveness to the needs of the state.

Speaking about the question of reopening the economy, Cuomo said: “The best thing we have done to date is we have kept politics out of the discussion.”

“Even though this is a hyper-partisan time; even though we’re in the middle of a presidential election; even though it’s one of the ugliest political periods I can recall,” the governor said, “we have kept politics out of this crisis, and I’ve worked very hard to do that.”

Cuomo then applauded President Trump, despite their political differences:

I’ve worked very hard with the President of the United States. We’ve had our political differences in the past, no doubt. There’s also no doubt that I’ve worked hand-in-glove with the president here, and he has been responsive to New York and responsive to New York’s needs, and he’s done it quickly, and he’s done it efficiently.

I’ve literally had conversations with him in the morning where he turned around a decision by that afternoon. I’ve been in the federal government. I know what it’s like to make a decision, and he has really responded to New York’s needs.

So, keep politics out of it. Focus on government, and focus on policy, and keep politics out of it. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --