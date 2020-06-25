Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Police May Stop Cars with Out-of-State Plates to Enforce Quarantine

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) warned Wednesday that some out-of-state travelers to New York might be pulled over by police if they have license plates from states with high levels of the coronavirus.

Cuomo said that in addition to law enforcement, he would expect individuals such as hotel clerks and businesses in New York to question travelers from select states.

“You’re stopped by a police officer who says, ‘You’re driving a car from Florida. Weren’t you supposed to be on quarantine for 14 days?’” he said, citing an example.

Travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas would be ordered to put themselves into mandatory quarantine for 14 days, Cuomo announced on Wednesday, in a decision also reached by the Democrat governors of New Jersey and Connecticut.

Cuomo said that the quarantine order would go into effect on Wednesday evening. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --