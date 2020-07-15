Gov. Andrew Cuomo Details Guidance on Reopening New York Schools: ‘We’re Not Going to Use Our Children as Guinea Pigs’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday announced the state’s guidance on reopening schools across the state, emphasizing that they are “not going to use our children as guinea pigs” in the process.

“We all want schools to open but it has to be safe. In NY we will decide based on the data,” Cuomo said on social media.

According to the governor, schools will reopen “if a region is in Phase 4 & daily infection rate remains below 5% (14-day avg).” Schools will be closed in the event that the regional infection rate is “greater than 9% (7-day avg) after August 1”:

Districts and schools are required to send their reopening plans to the department by July 31 in accordance with the guidelines presented by the Board of Regents, which were framed by "four virtual Regional School Reopening Task Force meetings as well as a student forum hosted by the Board of Regents and Department."

