Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasts NYPD for refusing to enforce Thanksgiving restrictions: Those people aren’t real law enforcement officers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) blasted members of the NYPD for refusing to enforce restrictions on indoor gatherings ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Last week, Cuomo issued updated COVID-19-related restrictions — which included a 10-person limit on indoor gatherings — to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

His latest remarks come on the heels of New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea’s recent announcement that the NYPD has no plans to break up indoor gatherings despite the state limit being 10 people per home.

According to a Wednesday New York Post report, Cuomo blasted police for turning a blind eye to such gatherings, and for allegations that many officers themselves refuse to wear masks.

“A lot of police officers don’t wear a mask,” he said. “ell, how are you then supposed to enforce other people wearing a mask when they see you not wearing a mask? ‘I violate the law but you can’t.’ No! Nobody said you were above the law! I don’t believe that person is a law enforcement officer. I don’t want a law enforcement officer who says, ‘I’m only enforcing the law that I like or think should be enforced.'”- READ MORE

