Gov Abbott Isn’t Worried About Losing His State to Dems: ‘Texas Is a Dark Red State and Will Stay That Way’

Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) isn’t worried about his home state becoming a swing state anytime soon.

(…)

While some are worried about Texas, Gov. Abbott didn’t seem concerned at all. During an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Abbott claimed that Texas would stay “deep red” and reelect President Trump.

“You know, in the same election [as O’Rourke and Cruz], I won by double digits. Listen the state of Texas will remain red. The president is going to win the state of Texas and we will continue to dominate. Know this, and that it has been something like 24 years or more than that since a statewide candidate won who was not a Republican. So, Texas is a dark Red State and will stay that way.”

Abbott also discussed the successful legislative session he just had with the Texas legislature, passing 927 bills. The Texas state legislature only meets for 140 days, every other year. This year, they passed an average of more than six bills per day. – read more