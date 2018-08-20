GOT INCOME INEQUALITY? LEAST AFFORDABLE CITIES ARE ALSO THE BLUEST

Inequality is a hot buzzword among the left these days, with those trying to find a dark lining in the silver cloud of Trump’s economic record pointing out that just because someare doing well doesn’t mean all are.

Luckily, “progressives” have the answer: all we need to do is trust everything to them and they will be able to lead us to a utopian future where everyone is equal and all is perfect in the world!

Except — funny thing — the cities with the worst inequality tend to be the most progressive.

This week the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released a reportof the cities with the highest housing burden, that is to say, those who have to spend the most of their income just to live, which of course forces them to stretch their budgets on everything else. Some are describing housing affordability as a crisis that is squeezing middle-class Americans out of what has historically been the standard of middle-class life (home ownership).

Of the 20 cities highlighted as the worst, 18 of them are in blue states and all of them picked Clinton over Trump. – READ MORE

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez spoke to a small group of Democrats in Tennessee this week and seemed to lower their expectations for how the upcoming midterms elections would pan out, telling them not to give up if it “doesn’t work this time.”

“And you know what folks, I’d ask you one more thing; you know if it doesn’t work this time, I hope you’ll keep doing it,” Perez told the small gathering.

“I met a lot of folks who are now in the Virginia House of Delegates, one of whom lost by 52 votes the first time around, she immediately declared the next year and her opponent retired, he didn’t want to have a rematch,” Perez said. “So I hope you’ll be persistent because I hope you’ll all win now but I hope you’re all thinking about this as a long-term investment.”- READ MORE