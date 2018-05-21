True Pundit

Gorka on Gun Violence: ‘Don’t Expect Uncle Sam to Fix This’ — ‘Should Be Done at the Local Level’ (VIDEO)

Friday on “Hannity,” Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka discussed gun violence following the Texas school shooting, suggesting the local government should be responsible for protecting citizens by controlling access much like in banks and federal buildings. – READ MORE

