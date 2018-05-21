Politics TV
Gorka on Gun Violence: ‘Don’t Expect Uncle Sam to Fix This’ — ‘Should Be Done at the Local Level’ (VIDEO)
.@SebGorka: "Don't expect Uncle Sam to fix this for you…this should be done at the local level." pic.twitter.com/l0Ro53zy3H
— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 19, 2018
Friday on “Hannity,” Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka discussed gun violence following the Texas school shooting, suggesting the local government should be responsible for protecting citizens by controlling access much like in banks and federal buildings. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Friday on "Hannity," Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka discussed gun violence following the Texas school shooting, suggesting the local government should be responsible for protecting citizens by controlling access much like in banks and federal buildings. "This is not a complicated problem to - gorka | Breitbart TV