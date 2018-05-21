Gorka on Gun Violence: ‘Don’t Expect Uncle Sam to Fix This’ — ‘Should Be Done at the Local Level’ (VIDEO)

.@SebGorka: "Don't expect Uncle Sam to fix this for you…this should be done at the local level." pic.twitter.com/l0Ro53zy3H — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 19, 2018

Friday on “Hannity,” Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka discussed gun violence following the Texas school shooting, suggesting the local government should be responsible for protecting citizens by controlling access much like in banks and federal buildings. – READ MORE

