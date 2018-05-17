Gorka Hammers Dems for Skipping Embassy Opening: ‘More Democrats Have Met with Louis Farrakhan’ (VIDEO)

True Pundit

Former White House adviser Dr. Sebastian Gorka berated congressional Democrats for failing to attend the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

“The whole Democrat establishment in Washington, D.C., not one individual could be happy for our best friend in the Middle East, Israel, and snubbed that event,” Gorka told Fox News on Tuesday. “It’s reprehensible, it’s disgusting.”

“More Democrats have met with Louis Farrakhan, a radical individual who has hateful attitudes toward Israel, than went to see our embassy building opened yesterday,” he added. “That’s an indictment of their own party.”

Gorka’s Farrakhan reference was apparently to a Daily Caller story in March, which determined at least seven House Democrats are known to have direct ties to the Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan. – READ MORE

'That's an indictment of their own party.'

