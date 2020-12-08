Gordon Chang: China Engaged in ‘an Act of War’ by Enflaming Antifa Riots in the U.S.

Gordon Chang, an American of Chinese ancestry who spent decades in China and has extensively written about the threat of China, warned that China meddled in the 2020 presidential election and engaged in “an act of war” against the United States by enflaming the antifa/Black Lives Matter riots in American cities over the summer.

“China certainly wanted to influence the outcome of the election,” Chang said in an interview with American Thought Leaders, a show run by The Epoch Times. “So for instance, during the Democratic Party nomination process, they supported Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders, and during the general election, I think that they were trying to unseat President Trump.”

Chang noted that “there was a massive disinformation campaign conducted especially by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which is official, and the Global Times, which is the communist Party tabloid. Also, there were the troll and bot farm operations, which were actually quite massive.” He also mentioned the “Spamouflage Dragon” network of Chinese bots that launched ads attacking Trump. Twitter took down 174,000 fake Chinese accounts in June.

“So they really went after the Republican candidate,” Chang noted.

Yet he also mentioned something far more sinister, something he described as “an act of war.” According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Chinese military, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), based an intelligence unit in the then-open Houston consulate, helping Chinese soldiers to infiltrate American society. – READ MORE

