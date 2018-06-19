GOP’s McCain and Romney Were on the FBI’s Radar for Funding Trump Dossier; Then Comey Pulled the Plug on the Probe

John McCain’s and Mitt Romney’s ties to Fusion GPS had the makings of a promising federal investigation before FBI agents were told to stand down and walk away from compelling evidence, FBI insiders said.

Now Romney is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, another lesson in why the FBI’s chronic issuance of get-out-of-jail-free cards has turned the once-great law enforcement agency into a rubber-stamping political hack.

Almost one year ago True Pundit broke the story linking McCain to providing the Trump dossier to the FBI — as well as helping to fund it.

Now we learn through FBI insiders, Comey spiked an FBI probe that uncovered McCain and Romey’s ties with Fusion GPS. The same Fusion GPS that funded the Trump dossier from DNC-linked coffers.

And now GOP-linked coffers as well as GOP subterfuge.

Who says there is no bipartisanship in the beltway?

However, FBI sources confirm the Romney and McCain probe was short lived. FBI brass, including James Comey’s refusal to green light an expanded investigation or seek insight from the Justice Department on the evidence, FBI agents said. They were told to leave it alone, it was a political case.

Ironic. Since it was Comey who used McCacin and possibly Fusion GPS with FBI funds as well to put the Trump dossier in play.

What FBI boss would want their name popping up in the middle of a Bureau investigation?

Romney and McCain have worked in tandem previously and run in the same never-Trump circles. While politics are politics, the duo caught the FBI’s eye because of alleged illicit payments made to Fusion GPS.

The same Fusion GPS who has worked so hard to conceal its banking records from Congressional investigators and the general public.

FBI agents were also interested in financial transactions from the McCain Institute for International Leadership, John McCain’s shifty answer to the shifty Clinton Foundation.

But more interesting is the possibility payments were funneled to Romney through Fusion GPS or the D.C. law branch of Perkins Coie LLP to oppose Donald Trump’s candidacy. Either way, the GOP had its fingers in funding the Trump dossier prior to Trump’s election.

Was Romney paid for his impromptu and vicious anti-Trump speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics which was heralded and covered by all Big Media. Seems likely that subterfuge and McCain played a role in rolling Romney out of moth balls to attack candidate Trump.

“There’s plenty of evidence that Mr. Trump is a con man, a fake …” Romney said. “If we Republicans choose Donald Trump as our nominee, the prospects for a safe and prosperous future are greatly diminished.”

We wonder if either McCain or his “charity” institute are a client of Perkins Coie firm as well. And Romney too.

The FBI was interested too. They may even have some video footage of certain high-profile Anti-Trumpers visiting the law firm right around the same time of Romney’s speech. Some corresponding bank wires too.

You never can tell what some people archive in The Swamp.

And when it will surface.

