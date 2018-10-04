WATCH: Scarborough Goes Off Against ‘Biased,’ ‘One-Sided’ Kavanaugh Media Coverage52 mins ago
GOPers Want Ethics Review of Dems’ Handling of Kavanaugh Accusations
Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday urged House and Senate Ethics Committees to investigate how Democrats have handled the sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
“Leaking Dr. Ford’s letter was a cynically political act that is damaging to the credibility of the United States Congress,” a letter from the lawmakers states, according to The Hill.
“Deliberately outing Dr. Ford without her consent may have a lasting impact on women’s willingness to report future assaults.”
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) leads the lawmakers calling for the review. Their letter was sent to Sens. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.), as well as Reps. Susan Brooks (R-Ind.) and Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), each of whom is either a chairman or ranking Democrat on the congressional ethics committees.
(…)
Reps. Steve King (R-Iowa), Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Rod Blum (R-Iowa) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) also signed on to the letter. They argued that it is pivotal they find out how her confidential letter was leaked and why it was kept from the panel’s Republican members and their staffs.
“Democratic members of Congress and their staffs placed political expediency above the wishes of Dr. Ford,” the letter said. “For these reasons, we are calling for an immediate ethics investigation to identify the individuals who are responsible for this breach and take appropriate action.” – READ MORE
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) asserted on Sunday that Sen. Dianne Feinstein(D-Calif.) will face an investigation over her handling of a letter from Christine Blasey Ford in which she alleged Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her decades ago.
WATCH: "Those lawyers are going to face a D.C. bar investigation into their misconduct. Dianne Feinstein and her staff is going to face an investigation into their misconduct," @SenTomCotton tells @FaceTheNation https://t.co/gQQdnAYUMb pic.twitter.com/zzHboxnXzD
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 30, 2018
Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Cotton disputed the legitimacy of Feinstein’s claim that she did not disclose Ford’s letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) because Ford had asked it remain private.
“They have betrayed her. They pointed her to lawyers who lied to her and did not tell her that the committee staff was willing to go to California to interview her. Now all of that is water under the bridge,” Cotton said.
“Those lawyers are going to face a D.C. bar investigation into their misconduct,” he continued. “Dianne Feinstein and her staff is going to face an investigation for why they leaked that.”– READ MORE