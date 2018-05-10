Politics
GOP Trounces Dems in Ohio Primary Turnout
In the governor primary, Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine will represent their parties in the general election. But Republicans showed up to the election in stronger numbers than Democrats.
According to The New York Times’s account, 827,039 Republicans cast ballots for governor versus 679,738 Democrats.
Even the GOP Senate primary, with 760,000 GOP ballots, saw more votes cast than the Democratic governor’s race. The winner of that primary, Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH), will face Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in November. Brown ran unopposed. – READ MORE
The 'resistance' is supposed to be the more motivated party heading into the midterms. Then why are Republicans out-voting them in battleground states?
ntknetwork.com