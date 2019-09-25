GOP to Biden: Release transcripts of your calls with Ukrainian and Chinese leaders

The Republican National Committee presented a challenge to Joe Biden on Tuesday, after the Democratic presidential candidate called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, the president announced that he would release the full transcript of a call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following an anonymous whistleblower’s allegations of impropriety during the conversation.

First it was the Russia hoax. Now it’s the Ukraine hoax. These are the transcripts we actually need to see: Biden’s calls with foreign leaders while his son was conducting shady business deals in those countries. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/OTqGze3J1A — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 24, 2019

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel then called on the former vice president to release the transcripts of his own conversations with Ukrainian and Chinese leaders.