GOP Senators Take New Action In Investigating Hunter Biden After Impeachment Vote

Two top Republican Senators sent a letter to the Secret Service immediately following President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate on Wednesday requesting information on Hunter Biden’s travel records while his father Joe Biden was Vice President.

Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson said in the letter that they were “reviewing potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration, particularly with respect to his business activities in Ukraine and China.”

The Senators told the Secret Service that it had two weeks to provide the following information:

-Please describe the protective detail that Hunter Biden received while his father was Vice President.

-Please provide a list of all dates and locations of travel, international and domestic, for Hunter Biden while he received a protective detail. In your response, please note whether his travel was on Air Force One or Two, or other government aircraft, as applicable and whether additional family members were present for each trip. – READ MORE