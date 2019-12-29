GOP Senators Suggest Multiple Democrats Could Vote to Acquit Trump in Senate

Republican senators hinted that a pair of Democrat colleagues are considering a vote to acquit President Donald Trump in an upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Such a result would allow the president and the GOP to tout a bipartisan acquittal — something Democrats have never been able to lay claim to during the process.

Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), plus Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have all dropped hints that there are a pair of Democrats willing to entertain the thought of an acquittal.

“I think we might have a couple,” Perdue said — declining to name names due to the pressure they’d be put under by unhinged leftists.

"I really think we have people on both sides that are trying to get to a reasonable, nonpartisan answer."