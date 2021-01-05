GOP senators ‘still discussing’ which states, if any, they will object to during election certification

A group of Republican senators led by Ted Cruz are “still discussing” which states, if any, they will object to during the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results, with sources telling Fox News that “no conclusions” have been reached yet.

Cruz, R-Texas, and the group — which includes Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee; Mike Braun of Indiana; Steve Daines of Montana; Bill Hagerty of Tennessee; Ron Johnson of Wisconsin; John Kennedy of Louisiana; James Lankford of Oklahoma; Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming; Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama — said over the weekend they would object to the certification unless there was an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an electoral commission.

But as of Monday, a source familiar told Fox News that discussions are ongoing. Another source told Fox News that the senators have been engaged in numerous phone calls and conference calls, but said that “no conclusions” had been reached.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have begun putting pressure on Republicans in the upper chamber of Congress to object to election results in at least three states in an effort to impact the outcome of the presidential race – which was called, in November, in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.- READ MORE

