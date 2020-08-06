GOP senators introduce bill to allow judges to hold illegal immigrants who miss hearings in contempt

Two Republican senators on Wednesday introduced a bill that would allow immigration judges to hold illegal immigrants in contempt of court and issue arrest warrants if they miss their court proceedings — a move the lawmakers say will also deal with the massive backlog of cases.

The Immigration Court Efficiency (ICE) Act, introduced by Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark,, would also allow judges to declare those who miss their proceedings inadmissible.

The lawmakers say that courts are currently flooded with more than a million cases before them, and this bill would make them better equipped to move through the backlog.

“For years, Congressional Democrats have ignored the glaring problems with our immigration system and failed to come to the table on a tangible solution,” Loeffler said in a statement. “This has inflamed illegal immigration and left immigration courts overwhelmed. With a backlog of 1.2 million cases before immigration courts, there are too many in limbo that must be prosecuted.’

“By empowering immigration judges to expedite cases and hold illegal immigrants who fail to appear in contempt, those who try to skirt the law will be held accountable,” she said. “We must stop those who come into our country illegally and ensure justice is swift.” – READ MORE

