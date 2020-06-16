GOP senators introduce ‘Beat China’ bill aimed at increasing US manufacturing

Three Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation on Thursday aimed at increasing American manufacturing to help limit the nation’s dependence on China for prescription drugs, medical supplies and devices.

Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced the “Bring Entrepreneurial Advancements to Consumers Here In North America – or the “Beat China Act – to “incentivize pharmaceutical and medical device and supply manufacturers to relocate to the United States,” according to a press release from Loeffler’s office.

The bill is the Senate companion to the “Beat China Act” (H.R. 6690), which was submitted to the House by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas., in May.

It would alter the tax code to provide incentives to businesses willing to relocate the production of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other supplies to the U.S.

“For too long, our manufacturing has moved overseas, taking American jobs, jeopardizing our supply chains and forcing us to depend on competitors,” Loeffler said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how dangerous it is to rely so heavily on other countries, including China, for critical, life-saving products like drugs and medical devices as well as supplies like gowns, masks and swabs. It is time we incentivize companies to bring those factories and jobs back to the United States.”

Ernst said the coronavirus crisis should serve as a warning to the U.S. about how vulnerable the country’s supply chain is when it comes to medication and medical supplies. – READ MORE

