GOP Senator Unleashes on ‘Jeff Flake on Steroids’ Romney for ‘Attempted Character Assassination’ of Trump

In an op-ed published on Friday, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) said he was excited for another businessman to join the Senate but became disappointed after that businessman — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — publicly criticized the president in The Washington Post.

Perdue similarly worried that Romney’s op-ed served to further divide Republicans and strengthen Democrats:

He ran to the media instead of picking up the phone. That is exactly what is wrong with Washington. Too many career politicians focus on finger-pointing for their own self-interest rather than on getting results.

We have seen what a divided party means for Republicans. It means we help put Democrats in charge. It means we help them advance their radical liberal agenda, which has proven to fail the very people they claim to champion: the working women and men of America.

The Georgia senator clarified that he wasn’t trying to make an attack on Romney but the kind of “jealous” stance he took and how it affected the country.

“The op-ed brought to mind 2012, when many Republicans chose to divide the party by continually bashing each other,” Perdue said, citing the presidential election in which Romney lost as the Republican nominee.

Perdue even went so far as to compare Romney to former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) who famously resigned with a floor speech in which he condemned the president’s behavior.

“The last thing we need now in the Senate is a Jeff Flake on steroids,” Perdue wrote. “We certainly don’t need more distractions. We need constructive leaders who want to get things done.” – READ MORE