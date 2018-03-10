GOP Senator: The Supreme Court’s Power May Shift To Conservatives This Summer

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) has a timeline set for a possible earthquake on the Supreme Court that could shift power to the conservative movement — this summer.

Heller, speaking in Las Vegas last week, offered this prognostication: Justice Anthony Kennedy, the swing vote on the Court between leftists and conservatives, will retire “sometime early summer.”

As Politico reported, Heller stated, “Kennedy is going to retire around sometime early summer. Which I’m hoping will get our base a little motivated because right now they’re not very motivated. But I think a new Supreme Court justice will get them motivated.”

Kennedy was nominated for the Court by former President Ronald Reagan and confirmed in 1988.

There is room to doubt Heller, as The Washington Examiner notes that “Kennedy has hired law clerks for the next term, which begins in October.” – READ MORE

