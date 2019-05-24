GOP Senator Rips Pelosi’s ‘Cover-Up’ Remark: Accused POTUS of a Crime Without ‘Anything to Back It Up’

Republican leaders claim House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made the wrong move by accusing President Donald Trump of criminal behavior ahead of important upcoming bipartisan legislation talks.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) criticized Pelosi for claiming Trump was in the middle of a “cover-up,” saying that she did not follow the comments with any evidence.

“That is major,” Thune said, according to the Washington Examiner. “That’s blowing things up around here. That’s kind of like dropping the nuclear bomb to come out and accuse somebody of committing a crime, and not having anything to back it up.”

The accusations were made in the middle of talks on spending for the upcoming year, and Thune shared his concern with the current political atmosphere, saying, "It's not a good atmosphere in which to do anything that requires bipartisan cooperation."