GOP Senator Pens Bill to Allow Angel Families to Sue Sanctuary Cities for the Death of Their Family Member

Several Republican lawmakers are joining forces to hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) introduced the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act on Tuesday, along with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who are co-sponsors of the legislation.

This legislation would grant the surviving family members of those killed by illegal immigrants the ability to sue cities, counties, or states that protect undocumented residents with “sanctuary” policies.

The bill provides “a private right of civil action for the victims of sanctuary jurisdictions, allowing them to bring an action for compensatory damages against the sanctuary jurisdiction as a result of a violent crime committed by an illegal immigrant.”

“It’s disturbing to see sheriffs across North Carolina establish sanctuary jurisdictions, releasing dangerous individuals back into communities while refusing to notify federal immigration officials,” Tillis said in a statement. – READ MORE