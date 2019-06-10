GOP Senator Commends Trump for ‘Brilliantly’ Using Tariffs to Strike Immigration Deal With Mexico

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is tossing his support behind President Donald Trumpfor his “brilliantly” used tactic to pressure Mexico into helping to stop the massive flow of migrants crossing to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Johnson, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, told “Fox News Sunday” that he spoke with the Mexico ambassador over the phone, telling them the president was “dead serious” on the tariffs and “there are not the votes to override it.”

The Republican lawmaker said that the caucus “definitely supports” Trump using the tariffs “to give us leverage against our trading partners to treat us fairly.”

“This is out of control,” he said of the border situation. “That’s why the president had to act because Mexico had not been acting.”

“I think he used them as leverage in the situation brilliantly, quite honestly,” Johnson said. – READ MORE

