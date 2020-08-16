GOP Senate source claims Mitt Romney leading effort to stop subpoena of Comey and Brennan

A senior Republican Senate source has claimed that Mitt Romney is blocking the subpoenas of James Comey and John Brennan.

During a radio interview on Wednesday evening, Senator Ron Johnson, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said that fellow committee members were blocking him from sending subpoenas to James Comey, the former FBI director, and John Brennan, the former CIA director, as well as others involved in the investigation of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“We had a number of my committee members that were highly concerned about how this looks politically,” Johnson told Hugh Hewitt on his show. If one of the eight Republicans were to defect on the committee of fourteen, the decision could very easily end in a deadlock.

Johnson, however, refused to name any names on the show, despite Hewitt repeatedly asking him.

“If there’s a senator who is blocking a subpoena, we need to know who that is so we throw them out,” Hewitt said. – READ MORE

