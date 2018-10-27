GOP Senate contender: ‘Godless’ Democratic Party wants ‘black folks dependent on the government’ (VIDEO)

Michigan Republican Senate candidate John James charged in a new campaign ad Friday morning that the Democratic Party doesn’t value black voters, and only want to keep blacks dependent on the government so they can stay in power.

“The Democratic business model is reliant upon keeping black folks dependent on the government,” James said in the ad. “Countless people have died for our right to think and to vote for ourselves, yet Democratic leadership asks us to outsource our voice on a straight-ticket ballot to a godless party that neither represents our values nor our economic best interests.”

"We've marched from Selma to New York, we've rebelled from Watts to Detroit, and ain't nothing changed in 50 years," he said. "The Democratic Party leadership cares more about the black vote than the black people. And it's time to wake up."