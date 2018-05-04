GOP SENATE CHANCES BRIGHTEN: Poll Finds McCaskill Hugely Unpopular In Missouri

According to a new Morning Consult poll, there is good news for the GOP in their attempt to hold onto the Senate in 2018: Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill may be in serious trouble. 53% of the voters in Missouri think she should be replaced; only 29% want her to stay in the Senate. Additionally, only 38% of voters approved of her; 45% disapproved.

The McCaskill tally, per Morning Consult: 38/45 job approval (-7). Only 29 percent want to re-elect her. She’s clearly the most vulnerable incumbent D senator. pic.twitter.com/wvaMkz9MNk — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 3, 2018

McCaskill is facing off against Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. – READ MORE

