GOP SENATE CHANCES BRIGHTEN: Poll Finds McCaskill Hugely Unpopular In Missouri

According to a new Morning Consult poll, there is good news for the GOP in their attempt to hold onto the Senate in 2018: Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill may be in serious trouble. 53% of the voters in Missouri think she should be replaced; only 29% want her to stay in the Senate. Additionally, only 38% of voters approved of her; 45% disapproved.

McCaskill is facing off against Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. – READ MORE

Share: