Politics
GOP Sen. Lee on Being Doxed: ‘It’s Terrible’ — ‘Leaves Us Feeling Very Unsafe’
Hugh Hewitt, host of “The Hugh Hewitt Show” asked Lee if he was “physically threatened” in the process of confirming Kavanaugh.
“I was doxed, meaning our personal information was released — our personal address where I’m here in Washington, where I live in Utah, as well as my personal cell phone number,” Lee responded. “It’s terrible. It leaves us feeling very unsafe. My wife has had to be followed to the park by the local police. It’s not a pleasant thing. This is completely unnecessary, I would add. It’s completely unnecessary to descend to a point in our society where with the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice, someone has to feel physically threatened by the release of such information.” – READ MORE
A Democratic staffer arrested last week on charges that he revealed the personal information of several Republican Senate Judiciary Committee members was not an “intern” for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), as originally reported. The 27-year-old career staffer, Jackson Cosko, was, instead, reportedly a “fellow” paid by an “outside institution” who served as a primary adviser in Lee’s Congressional office.
According to the Tennessee Star, “[w]hile [Lee] claims Cosko was an ‘unpaid intern’ in her office, the Washington Post reports that Cosko was actually a ‘fellow.’ This was confirmed by Cosko’s lawyer, who said his client was a ‘fellow’ in Jackson-Lee’s office and that he was being paid by an ‘outside institution.'”
The “outside institution” has yet to be named, but the position of “fellow” is much different from that of “intern.” According to correspondence from Lee’s office, Cosko was routinely trusted to advise Lee and communicate with other members of Congress, specifically those co-sponsoring Lee’s bills. – READ MORE
Wednesday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) discussed being doxed, allegedly by a former Democratic staffer following Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the | Breitbart TV