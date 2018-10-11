GOP Sen. Lee on Being Doxed: ‘It’s Terrible’ — ‘Leaves Us Feeling Very Unsafe’

Hugh Hewitt, host of “The Hugh Hewitt Show” asked Lee if he was “physically threatened” in the process of confirming Kavanaugh.

“I was doxed, meaning our personal information was released — our personal address where I’m here in Washington, where I live in Utah, as well as my personal cell phone number,” Lee responded. “It’s terrible. It leaves us feeling very unsafe. My wife has had to be followed to the park by the local police. It’s not a pleasant thing. This is completely unnecessary, I would add. It’s completely unnecessary to descend to a point in our society where with the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice, someone has to feel physically threatened by the release of such information.” – READ MORE