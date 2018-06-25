GOP Sen. Jeff Flake again encourages Republican revolt against ‘bothersome’ Trump in 2020

Calling President Trump’s immigration rhetoric “bothersome” and warning that the nation is in “crisis,” Republican Sen. Jeff Flake on Sunday again called for a primary challenger to take on the president in 2020.

Speaking to ABC’s “This Week,” Flake, R-Ariz., who has announced that he will retire in January, said Democrats won’t work with Republicans on immigration if Trump keeps deriding them.

The solution, according to Flake, is for another Republican to take down the president.

“I’ve said many times I hope that somebody [runs] in the Republican primary, just to remind Republicans what it means to be conservative or Republican, that we believe in limited government, economic freedom, free trade, immigration,” Flake said.

Flake has floated the idea of a primary challenger taking on Trump several times this year, and even pointedly refused to rule out his own run against Trump. – READ MORE

