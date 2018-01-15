GOP Sen Flake: Trump Attacks on Press ‘Popularized’ By Stalin (VIDEO)

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press were like former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s rhetoric. – READ MORE

On Sunday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) appeared on ABC’s “This Week.” During the segment, host Jonathan Carl asked the Senator if he was planning an independent presidential run after he leaves the Senate in January of 2019.

FLAKE: That’s not in my plans, but I do wonder, I do worry that in the future we’ll be faced with a President Trump running for re-election on one side, drilling down hard on a diminishing base, and on the other side, you might have, you know, someone like Bernie Sanders [or] Elizabeth Warren on the far left [of] the Democratic Party. That leaves a huge swath of voters in the middle that [are] maybe looking for something else.

KARL: But you are open to running for president in 2020?

FLAKE: I don’t rule anything out, but it’s not in my plans.

KARL: It’s coming up, by the way. – READ MORE