GOP rule change could give Mitt Romney the boot

A new rule could kick out Mitt Romney and other candidates from their Utah Republican Party memberships.

The Utah Republican Party is trying to decide who can be part of the organization.

Under a new bylaw passed Saturday, Feb. 24, any Republican candidate who accepts signatures while on route to the primary election, will lose their party membership.

Under these new rules, senatorial candidate Mitt Romney (as well as other candidates), could be kicked out of Utah’s GOP, should he continue to gather signatures as part of his run. – READ MORE

