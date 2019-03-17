GOP resurfaces O’Rourke’s drinking record for St. Patrick’s Day

The Republican Party took aim at former Rep. Beto O’Rourke on Sunday by resurfacing the 2020 presidential candidate’s drinking record.

“On this St. Paddy’s Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke,” the GOP tweeted from the party’s official Twitter account.

The tweet included a doctored version of O’Rourke’s decades-old mugshot showing him wearing a cartoon leprechaun hat with the words “Please Drink Responsibly” on the placard.

On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke. pic.twitter.com/JRjMEXhZRY — GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019

O’Rourke has been open about his DWI arrest more than 20 years ago. The charge was dismissed after O’Rourke completed a diversion program. – READ MORE