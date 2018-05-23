GOP Reps Submit Resolution for Second Special Counsel into FBI Election Meddling

Seventeen Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY),submitted a resolution Tuesday demanding the appointment of a second special counsel to probe “misconduct” by Justice Department and FBI officials during the 2016 presidential election.

Will be introing this res today w/@RepMarkMeadows @Jim_Jordan @RepDeSantis @RepMattGaetz & many others detailing misconduct at highest levels of DOJ/FBI re FISA abuse, how/why Clinton probe ended, Trump-Russia probe began & calling for 2nd Special Counsel https://t.co/yr6IJxcxch — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 22, 2018

The 12-page resolution requested the Justice Department to appoint a second special counsel to probe matters associated to three topics: the ending of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s personal email server, the progress of the Trump-Russia investigation from its “origins through the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel, and abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) during the warrant application process.”

Read the full text of the resolution here.

“In light of evidence that raises serious concerns, it’s critical to determine whether or not our own Justice Department and FBI worked to tip the scales of justice, exploited the tools of the intelligence community in order to benefit one political candidate, or failed basic decency by circumventing our laws,” said Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA). – READ MORE

