GOP Rep Submits Resolution to Censure Nancy Pelosi For Obstructing Impeachment Process

Republican lawmaker Bradley Byrne introduced a resolution seeking to censure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate.

Pelosi has engaged in her own quid pro quo by withholding the articles while demanding Republicans in the Senate conduct the trial phase according to her expectations.

Byrne said her actions amount to an abuse of power.

“Speaker Pelosi’s decision to hold the articles of impeachment against President Trump in a pathetic and unconstitutional attempt to extract concessions from the Senate is an unprecedented abuse of power,” Byrne (AL) correctly summarized in a statement.

Imagine if Pelosi were censured for obstruction of Congress, the same thing President Trump is going to be acquitted for in the Senate. Oh, the irony! – READ MORE